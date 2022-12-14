The Cedar Falls Police Department arrested four individuals for animal neglect with injury which is a serious misdemeanor offense on Monday, December 12.

According to a press release from Lt. Kurt A. Schreiber, Thomas Leighton Orr, 34, Williams Nels Schock, 46, Heather Ann William-Orr, 43, and Tamara Lavonee Shock, 22, were arrested following an investigation stemming from events on Nov. 2.