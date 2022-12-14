The Cedar Falls Police Department arrested four individuals for animal neglect with injury which is a serious misdemeanor offense on Monday, December 12.
According to a press release from Lt. Kurt A. Schreiber, Thomas Leighton Orr, 34, Williams Nels Schock, 46, Heather Ann William-Orr, 43, and Tamara Lavonee Shock, 22, were arrested following an investigation stemming from events on Nov. 2.
On Nov. 2 Cedar Falls Code Enforcement and Public Safety Officers executed a search warrant at 1206 West 10th Street in reference to an animal neglect investigation. During the course of the investigation seven dogs, eight cats, seven rabbits and one guinea pig were removed from the residence due to unsafe conditions, according to a Nov. 2 press release from Lt. Martin Beckner. The animals were put in the care of the Cedar Bend Humane Society and veterinary staff.
Tamara Shock was also arrested for two counts of Child Endangerment which is an aggravated misdemeanor.
Cedar Falls Police were assisted by Cedar Falls Code Enforcement Division, Waterloo Animal Control and the Cedar Bend Humane Society.