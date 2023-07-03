A Champion XPress Carwash is planned to open at 1402 Fourth St. SW in Waverly, according to a permit filed with Bremer County Building & Zoning in April.
According to the building permit, the carwash will be owned by VIA Real Estate, LLC of Lubbock, Texas.
The architecture will be done by C.L. Helt, Architect Inc. of Belmont, North Carolina, while development will be done by 7B Building and Development of Lubbock, Texas.
Champion XPres Carwash is an automated tunnel car wash company with locations across Iowa, Illinois, New Mexico, Colorado and Texas, according to the company’s website. The company boasts their use of “superior chemical presentation and the latest technology to provide a cleaner vehicle with exceptional customer service every time.”