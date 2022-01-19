The Waverly City Council unanimously approved Monday the terms to sell under special warranty deed 141.67 acres of city-owned land.
The former Champions Ridge project site will be sold to Waverly Holdings LLC for $13,100 an acre, or more than $1.85 million.
Mayor Pro Tem Tim Kangas said at the meeting — as Mayor Adam Hoffman was absent — that the proposed actions pertained to the property formerly planned for the “Champions Ridge” project, which is now defunct.
The council took the action after a hearing without comments from the public or council discussion.
Closing will be due by Feb. 1 dependent on obtaining what is known as “clear title” and other factors.
City Attorney William D. Werger laid out the facts in a memo in meeting documents.
The owner of the company was not identified during the meeting.
State business records show Waverly Holdings LLC is registered to Mark Lenius at 1219 E. Bremer Ave. in Waverly. This appears to be reflected in the signature on the contract dated Dec. 6, in council documents.
The city received an initial offer for just over $1.7 million ($12,000 per acre) to be accepted by Dec. 7. In a required 30-day bid window ending Dec. 3, Waverly Holdings outbid them. The former bidder on the real estate was not identified.
The city had purchased the property from the Neil Smith Estate for a total of $1.4 million in two parts, with Phase 1 in 2012 and Phase 2 in 2017.
The city made an unsuccessful attempt last summer to gain any bidders on the property after asking for a minimum bid of $12,500 per acre, or $1,770,875.
“Waverly Holdings, LLC has stated an intent to develop the property with residential and commercial uses consistent with the Urban Renewal Plan,” according to Werger’s Jan. 17 council memo.
Iowa Code 403 Section 8 is referenced in the memo.
“The City has sold this property under the requirements of Section 403.8 of the Code of Iowa to the selected bidder for residential, commercial or other uses, to carry out the purposes of Chapter 403 of the Iowa Code,” his memo reads.
“The approved buyer did express an interest in development at some point in the future,” Werger told the Waverly Newspapers. “I informed the new buyer that the property is currently zoned agricultural and it was likely residential and commercial property zoning would be the best fit for this property and probably not industrial when developed.”
Werger said on the edge of town there were “a lot of infrastructure considerations,” adding, “It could be that it takes a while to develop it,” noting the 141-acre area involved.
He indicated the city will look forward to working with the developer.
The following passage from the section (403.8) was not in the memo but addresses the city’s rights with regard to future use of the property when sold as urban renewal area — such as a development agreement.
The section says the municipality may provide that the private purchaser not transfer the real property without prior written consent of the city, until the purchaser has constructed any or all improvements it has become obligated to do.
Werger acknowledged, “Under Iowa Code 403, the city did have the option of using a development agreement to control development of the property. This was not required by the city given the size and location of the property.
Rather, Werger said, “The buyer will decide when and how to proceed with development with land subdivisions and zoning to be addressed by the city when the buyer applies.”
PROPERTY TAXES TO BE PAID
According to the contract included in council documents, the buyer had a 10% down-payment upon acceptance of the offer — signed by Waverly Holdings LLC and a signature where “Mark L” is legible, and dated Dec. 6, 2021 — with the rest due at closing by Feb. 1.
“The buyer’s down payment has been received and closing is scheduled to happen on or before Feb. 1,” Werger said. “The city is currently not paying property tax, so there is no proration. The buyer will start paying property taxes when title passes.”
UNDERSTANDING INCENTIVES
“The property is in the Unified Urban Renewal Plan, but has not been certified in an ordinance for tax increment financing,” Werger told to the Waverly Newspapers. “The city could provide incentives for development if it met our criteria for development.”
State economic development considers criteria for development agreements such as high quality job creation, although there is more to it.
“The Plan would have to be amended to identify the project to be benefited and the property would have to be added to the city’s TIF ordinance,” Werger said.
The city does not put a project in the TIF ordinance until ready to begin the project because of a 20-year sunset on TIF, Werger said.
ZONING HISTORY
The property was annexed into the city in 2012 and placed in the Unified Urban Renewal Plan Area in 2014. Zoned for agricultural use, it has been farmed with row crops since the city acquired it.
“The Waverly Future Land Use Plan amended in 2017 shows the property designated as “public/government/church/recreational” because it was projected to be used for a recreational project named Champions Ridge. That project has since been abandoned,” Werger wrote.