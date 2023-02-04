Coralville- It was the final session of the girls wrestling season.
Kiara Djoumessi had five hours between her semifinal and championship match and it was filled with friends, relaxing and crocheting.
Then the time came.
As Djoumessi came onto the mat with smoke billowing under the arch and the music blasting, she looked up to the crowd and made a heart with her hands.
Djoumessi stepped into the circle and it was business as usual, a first round pin over Lewis Central's Mari Manz. It was Djoumessi's fourth win by fall in the tournament, the other was a 3-1 decision victory in round two.
Moments after the championship victory, Djoumessi could be seen flashing her signature smile to anyone that she walked past and the excitement was clearly there.
"I feel awesome," Djoumessi said. "I still can't believe that I actually did that, but I knew that I would be able to do that. I've pinned her in the first period before. I know that I can do this, I just have to do it. I definately have an unbreakable mindset."
The Waverly-Shell Rock coaches have preached to keep things the same no matter what the match is and Djoumessi bought into that.
"I was talking to my friends before my match," Djoumessi said. "I saw other girls starting to warm up like an hour before we wrestle and I thought why would you do that? Why would you change what makes you good? If you don't replicate that every time, you won't get the results you want and our coaches tell us that all the time."
Djoumessi finished out the year 44-0 and Meier was happy with what he saw.
"She had a great year," Meier said. "She was impressive all year. She only had one match that went the distance in the state tournament. She's explosive, knows how to wrestle and she loves wrestling."
The championship was decided in the 140 pound match, giving W-SR the first sanctioned state title for girls wrestling. The Go-Hawks have now won every single team title and hold five state title trophies.
The younger generation of lady Go-Hawk wrestlers will get the opportunity to learn from what made this team a state champion.
"It's so cool," Djoumessi said. "I hope that we can keep winning. Like can we go 10 years? 20 years? Our younger girls are amazing. We had three or four younger girls in the walk out before the championship holding the signs. We practice with the middle schoolers and they can beat some of our high school girls."
Iowa doesn't allow seventh and eighth graders to wrestle on the varsity team like others states do, but the conversation will be had during the off-season about it.
"If they had seventh and eighth grade wrestling like Minnesota, then our middle school girls would probably be winning state championships," Djoumessi said. "My little sister beat a girl that placed in the top five in the state AAU circuit. W-SR girls are here to stay and no one should think otherwise."
Djoumessi's wrestling partner, Haidyn Snyder wrestled in the very next match, the championship for 145 pounds.
Snyder was matched up with undefeated Emma Peach of Iowa Valley, Marengo. Snyder battled throughout the first period-and-a-half before eventually losing by fall at the end of the second period.
Snyder finished in second place with a season record of 42-6.
"It was a really good season," Snyder said. "I knew coming into the finals that I would have a tough girls. She pinned all of the girls, but the team means the most to me so I'm happy that we got the team title for the fifth year in a row and we will go down in history. Everyone will remember the Go-Hawks."
Snyder's wrestling career for the Go-Hawks is now over, but it involved four state titles.
"It's pretty awesome, it's really good."
For Meier, this was his 17th total title with W-SR and his fifth with the girls and even though this is the first sanctioned one, it's business as usual for the Go-Hawks.
"It feels good," Meier said. "The girls performed, they did what was asked of them and we came away with the amount of points that we needed. With it being the first sanctioned one, it means more to the state. They all kind of feel the same when you compare them."
Madison Hinrichs came into the final match of the year with a 41-2 record and saw undefeated Olivia Huckfelt of Spencer.
Hinrichs battled throughout the match, but would go on to lose by fall in the second period to end her season in second place.
The Go-Hawks finished with 123 team points, 10 ahead of East Buchanan's 113 points.
Final places and team points
Amber Hoth: Unknown and eight team points
Macy Tiedt: Unknown and three team points
Brinley Meier: Unknown and three team points
Eva Heise: 7th place and 13 team points
Lilly Stough: 7th place and 11 team points
Kiara Djoumessi: 1st place and 32 team points
Haidyn Snyder: 2nd place and 24 team points
Karissa Oldenburger: Unknown and five team points
Madison Hinrichs: 2nd place and 24 team points