Effective Aug. 15, the business hours of the Waverly Public Services Center are being changed to Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Public Services Center, located at 2900 5th Avenue NW is the hub for the following City services:
After hours, messages can be left at (319) 352-6247 or emailed to publicservices@waverlyia.com. Urgent issues with water, sewer and streets that occur after business hours can be reported to the Law Center on the non-emergency line at (319) 352-5400.
Recycling Center business hours will remain 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturdays.