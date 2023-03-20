Cedar Bend Humane Society (CBHS) is running adoption specials for dogs through March. The adoption fee for dogs over one year is $150. The adoption fee for longest resident dogs has been reduced further to $25. Some exclusions and additional fees may apply.
CBHS created the March adoption specials to find homes for adoptable dogs, especially longest resident dogs. The longest resident dogs that have a significantly reduced adoption fee have been at the shelter for longer than 90 days. There are a variety of breeds and personalities available to bring home today.
Visit the adoption building or view adoptable pets at www.cedarbendhumane.org/adopt to “change their luck”. The adoption building is open to the public, no appointments necessary 12 pm -6 pm daily. For further information regarding the adoption special, contact the adoption department at 319-232-6887.
In lieu of adopting a pet, community members can still help support Cedar Bend Humane Society’s mission by donating. CBHS depends on generous donations from the community to help homeless animals. CBHS’s wish list is located on its website at www.cedarbendhumane.org/wishlist.
Cedar Bend Humane Society is an open-admission, full-service animal shelter in Black Hawk County, Iowa. CBHS accepts any animal in our care regardless of age, breed, behavior, or health. Once in our care, animals placed on the adoption floor have no time limit on how long it takes to be adopted, and every effort is given to find them a loving home.