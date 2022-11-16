Clarksville’s Main Street has been undergoing a takeover, but it’s a good one—younger owners are investing in the community for the future.
“It’s a transition of ownership or startup of businesses on Main Street,” said Jeff Kolb, executive director of the Butler-Grundy Development Alliance for 22 years and also a native of Clarksville.
“It’s a younger generation,” he said. “We have a lot of young owners and young professionals now in our community that have stepped in.”
Kolb reeled off the new or newly-owned businesses: Clarksville Fit Club, Opportunity Therapy, Clarksville Child Development, River Valley Fabrics, Pete and Shorty’s, Orly’s Locker, KJ Design and Legacy Machining.
Opportunity Therapy is a physical therapy clinic.
“The owners are a husband and wife that were born and raised in Clarksville,” Kolb said. “They have brought a service into our community that we’d never had before.
“And the same thing with Clarksville Child Development, a childcare center,” he continued. “A younger individual was doing in-home childcare, and when a group of investors wanted to try and find a way to get a childcare center in town, communication started with them.”
Another new business is KJ Design, a gift store and screen print business that was in Nashua for seven years before relocating to Clarksville.
Owner Kim Jenison, 46, knows she and her business partner, Jessica Hyde, also 46, are part of a wave of new, younger business owners in Clarksville.
“That’s pretty much the trend that is happening now,” Jenison noted. “We’re kind of excited.”
Jenison said she and Hyde moved their business to Clarksville because the shopping district there is more active than Nashua’s. They opened doors at their new location in September.
“Clarksville is very fortunate to have two state highways coming through,” she said. But that was not the only draw for her.
“I’m originally from Clarksville, so there’s kind of a prideful thing, too, in being able to own a business in the town you grew up in,” she said.
KJ Design offers boutique gifts by local artisans on consignment, among other products.
“We’re trying to pick out the people who are truly local and items that we would like to feature in our store,” Jenison said.
She said the town has been very receptive to the new business.
“Small towns are so good about supporting each other that they would rather come uptown and purchase from us than go to Cedar Falls or Waterloo,” she said. “And then when we can bring everything to them, it’s just better for everybody.”
Toni Engel, 43, took over the Prairie Rose Fabrics store about a year and a half ago. Renamed River Valley Fabrics, the store sells fabric, completed quilts and other gift items, many of them quilted.
Engel and her husband are both from Clarksville. She thinks that continuing the former fabric business is good for the community.
“It draws people from out of town,” she said. “So, maybe somebody hears about my shop. They stop in, they look, and then they eat next door. It has a nice circle effect.”
Not every small town in Iowa can boast of a Main Street that doesn’t have any empty store fronts, as Clarksville can.
“We’re lucky—Main Street is bustling during the day,” Kolb said. “Our own have stepped up and carried on.”