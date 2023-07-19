A veteran officer who has served at the Waverly Police Department since 2008 has been promoted to administrative rank.
Capt. Cory Stephens has taken over the duties from Capt. Don Eggleston, whose official retirement after 29 years in the department will be Aug. 1.
In a modest ceremony at the office of Chief Rich Pursell on July 10, the symbolic change of the guard took place.
Stephens, who had risen to the rank of sergeant in 2021, was accompanied by his two sons, Colton, 15, and Wyatt, 13, his wife, Sara, and his parents, Deb and Jim.
Chief Pursell took down the sergeant badge and collar brass from Stephens’ uniform, and then he let the two boys pin the captain bars on their dad’s collar.
Wyatt first pinned the brass bars on his father’s left side, putting a lot of effort into the task because the pins had to pierce the texture of the fabric. Then it was Colton’s turn to help.
When the boys were done, Sara pinned the captain’s badge on the left side of her husband’s uniform.
Then it was all done.
The chief shook the newly minted captain’s hand and so did Eggleston with a wide smile.
The two men will be spending some training time together over the next couple of weeks.
They have a lot in common. Both served in the army, and had also worked at Hy-Vee prior to joining the department.
So far, they have had many conversions about the past and the future and where they fit in the history of the department. They talked about the duties Stephens is about to assume.
Eggleston summarized his best advice for his successor like this: Give grace. Make amends. Do better next time.
Stephens said the conversations were very helpful.
“I have a lot to learn,” he said.
During the informal change of the guard at the chief’s office, there was a lot of nervousness in the moment as it capped a long-anticipated change in the department.
A whole chain of succession changes is expected to follow. Officer Tyler Homeister has been promoted to the rank of sergeant to fill in the position vacated by Stephens.
The new job will be a new chapter in Stephens’ career.
“I am looking forward to help lead the department from the captain’s position,” he said.
Stephens grew up in Evansdale, graduated from Waterloo East High School in 2000 and served active duty in the Army until 2006, with a year-long deployment in Iraq in 2003.
In 2008, he joined the Waverly Police Department.
“I thought law enforcement was a good transition from military life,” he said.
On a personal level, the promotion will also be a big change in Stephens’ routine as he had been working third shift for the past two years.
Asked what they think of their father’s new job, the boys were unanimous, they were happy.
“It will be nice to be able to go to church more often with him,” Colton said.
His brother, Wyatt, agreed.
“It’s pretty cool to have a dad that is actually around instead of sleeping all day,” he said, referring to the third-shift duties.
Wife Sara added:
“It will be nice for the boys to have him around,” she said.
Stephens himself is looking forward to spending meaningful time with his sons now that his job will be in administration.
“I am looking forward to carrying that torch that Don has been carrying for so many years – helping the chief lead the department into the future,” he said.
Watching their son accept the new position was a special moment for Stephens’ parents.
“We are really proud of him,” his mom said.