WAVERLY, Iowa—Casey Chaplin has been named the interim head baseball coach at Wartburg College for the 2023 season, John Cochrane athletic director and Lowell J. Walker Athletic Directorship Chair, announced.
Chaplin was previously an assistant coach with the Knights for 17 years (2000-17). During that time, Wartburg won 13 Iowa Conference/American Rivers Conference regular season championships and eight conference tournament championships. The Knights also made 11 NCAA Tournament appearances and won two NCAA Regional Championships to advance to the College World Series in 2000 and 2005.
A physical education teacher at Waverly-Shell Rock High School, he has served as an assistant varsity football coach and head sophomore coach since 1999. He was Waverly-Shell Rock's head baseball coach from 2001-04 and led WSR to its first state tournament appearance in 24 years.
Prior to Waverly-Shell Rock, Chaplin was the head varsity baseball coach at Galva-Holstein High School for five years.
Chaplin earned a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts from Buena Vista University where he was a four-year member of the baseball team.
He replaces Joel Holst, who resigned earlier this month.