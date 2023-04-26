A former Bremwood resident who was convicted of sexually abusing a 15-year old girl was sentenced to a 25-year prison sentence on April 24, according to a press release by the Bremer County Attorney’s Office.
Chad Chapline, 17, plead guilty to sexual abuse in the second degree, a Class B felony. First Assistant Bremer County Attorney David Thompson prosecuted the case. Chapline was represented by attorney James Metcalf.
Chapline was 17 at the time of the offense, which happened on May 15, 2022, but prior to sentencing the court ruled the defendant’s case would remain in adult court. Chapline will turn 18 on May 1.
The case was investigated by the Waverly Police Department.
Chapline must serve one third of the sentence before being eligible for parole. The court also ordered that he register as a sex offender and pay victim restitution among other punitive measures.