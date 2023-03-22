Waverly, IA (50677)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers this evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 30F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers this evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 30F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.