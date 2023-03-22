ChickFest in Charles City will be on Saturday, April 1 this year. Have a fun day of shopping, dining and hanging out with your friends.
ChickFest has become a popular Charles City tradition. Many participating locations will be offering exciting activities, ranging from sampling and special services to prize drawings or informative presentations.
To award the early “chicks,” the first 100 ladies, ages 18 and over, who line up at The Charles Theatre on April 1 will be treated to a bag full of treats and offers from local merchants. Doors will open at 9 a.m.
A full list of participating merchants is available at the Charles City Chamber website or https://www.facebook.com/ShopCharlesCity. So ladies grab your friends and head to Charles City for a fun-filled day of shopping and pampering … it’s worth the trip! The retailers of Charles City are looking forward to seeing you all there.
Community information and directions as well as a rummage sale will also be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Charles City Area Chamber of Commerce office at 401 North Main St., phone (641) 228-4234.