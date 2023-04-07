A man who distributed methamphetamine in the Charles City and Mason City areas was sentenced on March 31, 2022, to more than 11 years in federal prison, according to a press release by the United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa.
Brandon Glaser, age 43, from Charles City, Iowa, received the prison term after an October 7, 2022, guilty plea to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
Glaser was getting pound quantities of methamphetamine in Missouri and redistributing it in and around North Central Iowa. On November 21, 2021, Glaser’s car was stopped in Cerro Gordo County, Iowa, and he was found in possession of approximately 2 pounds of pure methamphetamine and over $3500 in cash.
Glaser was sentenced in Sioux City by United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand. Glaser was sentenced to 134 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a 5-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Glaser is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jack Lammers and investigated by the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, the Cerro Gordo Sheriff’s Department, Mason City Police, Charles City Police, Clear Lake Police, and the Iowa State Patrol.