A man who sold methamphetamine, possessed firearms, and manufactured homemade explosives was sentenced on December 21, 2022, to five years in federal prison, according to a press release by the United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa.

Cody Robert Winters, age 34, from Charles City, Iowa, received the prison term after a June 28, 2022 guilty plea to one count of being an unlawful drug user in possession of firearms and one count of distribution of five grams or more of pure methamphetamine.