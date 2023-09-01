Charles Erich Kreb, 75 of Waverly, Iowa, and formerly of Oran, passed away on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at the Waverly Health Center.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly with Pastor Corey Smith officiating. Burial of cremains will be held at a later date. There will be visitation on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and also for one hour prior to services on Wednesday at the church.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187