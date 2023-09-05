Charles Erich Kreb, 75 of Waverly, Iowa, and formerly of Oran, passed away on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at the Waverly Health Center.
Charlie was born on January 6, 1948, in Oran, Iowa the son of Emil and Elsie (Olson) Kreb. He graduated from Wapsie Valley High School in 1967. He served in the United States Army during Vietnam from 1968 to 1969. He worked as a carpenter at Chamberlains in Waterloo from 1974-1993. He was united in marriage to Rosemary Haberling on October 30, 1993, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly.
Charlie returned to school and attended Hawkeye College, where he received a business degree in 1995. After their marriage, Charlie and Rosemary lived in Hazelton, Iowa; Jamestown, North Dakota; Wichita, Kansas; and they returned to Waverly in 2014. While in those communities Charlie owned his own carpentry business, retiring in 2014.
Faith was very important to Charlie, and he served in many capacities as a member of the churches that Charlie and Rosemary belonged to. Charlie was an avid outdoorsman, where he enjoyed training horses, walking, running, kayaking and bicycling.
Charlie is survived by his wife, Rosemary Kreb; four sons, Quince Kreb, Uriah Kreb, Kyle Kreb and Jerry Henkle Jr. and a daughter, Shannon Kruse; ten grandchildren; and two brothers, Rueben Kreb and Melvin Kreb. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Herbert Kreb.
There was a visitation on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and also for one hour prior to services on Wednesday at the church. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly with Pastor Corey Smith officiating. Military honors at the church will be conducted by the Waverly Veterans Honor Guard. Burial of cremains will be held at a later date.
