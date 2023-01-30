Charles “Charlie” Lee Dreier, 81, of Waverly, died Thursday, January 26, 2023, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.

Charlie was born June 9, 1941, in Eldora, Iowa, the son of Gerald and Emily (Meeker) Dreier. He graduated from Hubbard High School in 1959 and then entered the United States Navy, where he served until his honorable discharge in 1962. On February 8, 1964, he was united in marriage to Gloria Simpson in Marion, Iowa. The couple would make their home in Cedar Rapids where Charlie worked for Collins Radio. He then took a job with Wolff Research in Alvin, Texas before returning to the Cedar Valley, and eventually Waverly in 1971. He was employed as a scheduler with John Deere for 34 years. Charlie and Gloria lived in Waverly until moving to Eisenach Village in 2009.