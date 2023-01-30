Charles “Charlie” Lee Dreier, 81, of Waverly, died Thursday, January 26, 2023, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
Charlie was born June 9, 1941, in Eldora, Iowa, the son of Gerald and Emily (Meeker) Dreier. He graduated from Hubbard High School in 1959 and then entered the United States Navy, where he served until his honorable discharge in 1962. On February 8, 1964, he was united in marriage to Gloria Simpson in Marion, Iowa. The couple would make their home in Cedar Rapids where Charlie worked for Collins Radio. He then took a job with Wolff Research in Alvin, Texas before returning to the Cedar Valley, and eventually Waverly in 1971. He was employed as a scheduler with John Deere for 34 years. Charlie and Gloria lived in Waverly until moving to Eisenach Village in 2009.
In his younger years, Charlie loved to go dancing with Gloria. He was known as a hardworking man who provided for his family. He was a longtime member of the Waverly AMVETS.
Charlie is survived by his wife of 58 years, Gloria of Waverly, three sons; Steven Dreier of Denver, CO, Tal Dreier of Dayton, OH and Chad Dreier of Arcata, CA, one daughter, Joy Winebrenner of Milford, IA, two grandchildren; Joshua (Afton) Winebrinner of Vermillion, SD, and Caleb (Cady) Winebrinner of Spirit Lake, IA, and one sister, Dona Webb of Palm Desert, CA. He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, John Dreier.
Celebration of Life Services will be held at a later date at the Klubhaus at Eisenach Village in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. (319) 352-1187