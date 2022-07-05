Charles Mac Dunlap passed away at Aldersgate Retirement Community on Sunday, May 29, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. He was 92 years old.
A memorial service will take place 11:00 a.m. Monday morning, August 8, 2022. at Riverside Cemetery in Anamosa, IA. Pastor Kathrine Newhall will officiate at the services. Goettsch Funeral Home, Anamosa has taken Charles and his family into their care. By visiting Goettschonline.com you may share your thoughts, memories and condolences with Charles’s family and sign the online guest book.
Mr. Dunlap was born on January 19, 1930 in Chicago, IL to his parents, Eileen McCroskey and Francis Dunlap. Shortly after birth he and his mother moved to Anamosa, IA. In Anamosa he developed a love for the outdoors and sports and also a great sense to embrace family and community. Charles “Sonny” Dunlap was always proud of his high school football and basketball contributions and results for his school and later in life family needs and contributions. Charles served in the US Navy for nearly 4 years and was stationed in Charleston, SC where in 1955 he received an Honorable Discharge.
He married Lois Clark of Monticello, IA in 1948. They were long-time residents of Anamosa and Waverly, IA where they raised three children, twin daughters Michele and Renee, and a son, Mark.
Mr. Dunlap was a devoted husband and father with a talent for cultivating friendships and community ties. He worked as a business administrator for Waverly Shell Rock and Ft. Madison school districts. After his public school career he succeeded as an entrepreneur and in private business.
Upon retirement, Charlie and Loey moved to Del Tura in North Fort Myers, FL and then on to The Villages, FL. They enjoyed over 25 years in the Florida sunshine where they were socially involved in their community. Charlie appreciated being able to travel to destinations around the world, such as Europe, the Mediterranean, Alaska, and Hawaii with his wife of 71 years, and occasionally their children and friends.
Mr. Dunlap is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Francie Dunlap of Indian Trail, NC; five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his wife Lois, daughters, Renee Dunlap, and Michele Ray, and a sister, Patricia Edwards.