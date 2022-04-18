Charlotte Engel, 93, passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at her residence in Waverly.
Charlotte Louise Nordman was born on March 19, 1929 in Clarksville, the daughter of Albert F. and Julia Anna (Shallock) Nordman. She was confirmed in April of 1944 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Clarksville. She attended country school through the eighth grade before graduating from Clarksville High School in 1946 alongside her high school sweetheart, and later husband, Lyle Engel. The couple were married on April 20, 1947 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly. Charlotte helped Lyle in the T.V. business along with raising their six children.
Charlotte was a member of Peace United Church of Christ and the Friendship Quilt Guild. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, crocheting, flowers, and listening to music.
Charlotte is survived by her three daughters, Janice (Norm) Mulder of Shell Rock, Lorie (Ken) Henning of Shell Rock and Kathleen D’Eliseo of Waverly; two sons, Lee (Jenice) Engel of Clarksville and Glenn (Sanae) Engel of Fishers, Indiana; son-in-law Steve (Linda) Gill of Denver, Iowa; 20 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lyle Engel; daughter, Carol Gill; granddaughter, Brenda Gill; great grandsons, Isaac and Tyler Brase; and son-in-law, Paul D’Eliseo.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Peace United Church of Christ (1800 11th St. SE, Waverly). Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. at Peace United Church of Christ with Pastors Craig Hancock and Jon Hennings officiating. Burial will follow in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly. Memorials may be directed to either Cedar Valley Hospice or Peace United Church of Christ and on-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
