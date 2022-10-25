Charlotte A. Johnston, 87, of Shell Rock, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Monday October 24, 2022 at the Shell Rock Healthcare Center.

Charlotte Ann Johnston was born on May 9, 1935 to Dale and Frances (McLavey) Daniels in Arlington, Iowa. She graduated from Arlington High School in 1953. Charlotte was united in marriage to Merlin Johnston on June 19, 1955 making their home in Waverly, Iowa. Charlotte worked for many years as a bookkeeper for various businesses.