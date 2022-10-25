Charlotte A. Johnston, 87, of Shell Rock, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Monday October 24, 2022 at the Shell Rock Healthcare Center.
Charlotte Ann Johnston was born on May 9, 1935 to Dale and Frances (McLavey) Daniels in Arlington, Iowa. She graduated from Arlington High School in 1953. Charlotte was united in marriage to Merlin Johnston on June 19, 1955 making their home in Waverly, Iowa. Charlotte worked for many years as a bookkeeper for various businesses.
Charlotte was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly where she dedicated her time and talents to support many activities and missions. She enjoyed walking with friends, morning coffees, and volunteering in the community including with the American Red Cross. In her earlier years, she enjoyed camping and snowmobiling with her family, and travels to Europe with Merlin.
Charlotte’s memory is cherished by her son Bruce (Janet) Johnston, granddaughter Mindy Beninga, great granddaughters Lyla and Kinlee Beninga, brother Dale Eugene (Linda) Adams, a nephew and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Merlin in 1998.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Waverly IA.
There will be no services. A private burial service will be held at a later date.