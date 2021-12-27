Charlotte Nadiene Bumgarner, 29 with 51 years experience (some of you may call this 80), from Apache Junction, Arizona, formerly from Waverly, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, of a hemorrhagic stroke.
Charlotte was born on August 2, 1941, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Edna Davidson and LeRoy Vice. She grew up in Waverly, Iowa, raised by her beloved mother and step father Arnold Schellhorn and attended high school in Waverly, Iowa.
After graduation, Charlotte lived in California, Ohio, and Missouri and back to Waverly. When living in Waverly, Charlotte worked at Rada Manufacturing and raised her five children and launched them into the world.
In 1985, Charlotte relocated to Arizona where she eventually worked for the Arizona Department of Corrections until she retired in 2009.
Charlotte’s memories live on in her children and grandchildren. She visited her family in Iowa for weddings and graduations and would share with them her latest diets and recipes. She is known for her famous half-cup diet (just eat a half cup of anything you want). While visiting, she would clean the sock cabinets and drawers and find their mates, do laundry and dishes, and read novels.
Charlotte is survived by her husband Bill Bumgarner, of Apache Junction, Arizona, daughter Jackie Muscha, son Jim (Raea) Billman, daughter Tammy Cameron, son Todd (Connie) Billman, all of Waverly, and daughter Tina (Shawn) Steere, of Des Moines, in addition to her step daughters Tehri (Troy) Ashe and Bobbie (Rod) Johnson, of Kalma, Washington, step son Billy (Amy) Bumgarner, of Florida, one sister Mary DeBower, of Waverly, Iowa, and a combined 19 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents, sister Shirley Pothast brother Roger Schellhorn.
Charlotte was a giving and kind person, even to the very end as she had decided to donate her body to science. A family celebration of life service will be planned at a later date.