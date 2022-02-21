A bite of food is often a scrumptiously straightforward way to the soul rather than just the stomach.
That, in a nutshell, is the intent of a first of its kind collaboratively prepared meal to be served on Monday night at Wartburg College as part of the lineup of events during Black History Month.
The meal is the masterpiece of Chef Rodney Lewis, the owner of Rodney’s Kitchen in Waterloo.
This happens to be the chef’s first experience at the college, but many Waverly residents have tasted his soulful brisket and Hawaiian burgers, not to mention his mouth-watering mac and cheese, among other specialties, as he has been a part of Waverly’s Oktoberfest celebrations for a couple of years. Still others may have taken friends to relish the food and the friendly and welcoming atmosphere at Rodney’s Kitchen at 624 Sycamore St. in Waterloo.
Monday night was an opportunity for the campus community and the town to sample the catfish spiced with seven flavors to perfection by the storied chef, among other foods.
Earlier in the day, Chef Rodney tackled 80 pounds of catfish, and seven pans of mac and cheese, as well as other menu items in four short hours.
Watching him cook was Chef Jami Dare, the top food guru at the college, who has significant experience in running a restaurant in New Orleans before returning to her native Iowa recently.
Dare said she is delighted to watch Chef Rodney take center stage on Monday afternoon and learn from him.
“I am happy to step back and let him shine,” she said.
Opening a dialogue about the meaning of Black History Month is one of the hopes of organizers and even though this is the first step in the collaboration between the college and Rodney’s Kitchen, it is likely that this collaboration may become a regular event in future celebrations.
Next year, after the renovation of Centennial and Vollmer halls, where first-year students reside, the common kitchen area there will allow for a joint gathering area as well as spaces for visual displays and observations of the food preparation so that students witness first-hand what happens in the kitchen.
“Food is a unique way to build bridges and open doors,” Dare said.
Wartburg is home to approximately 100 international students from 66 countries, and 186 U.S. students of color, according to Emily Christensen, Wartburg’s assistant director of marketing and communications.
Jaylen McBride, the president of the Black Student Union, who majors in psychology and neuroscience, said she was excited to learn about the planned event, as she had been to Rodney’s kitchen in Waterloo with friends.
She said the soul food, along with the welcoming atmosphere at the restaurant, make the experience at Rodney’s kitchen unique.
“We decided this event was important to have because normally, we would have a caterer prepare the food and we would have our Soul Food Dinner on a smaller scale,” McBride said. “We wanted to give everyone the opportunity to enjoy the culture and experience.”
McBride, who hails from Chicago, added that food has special significance in Black culture as sharing it and passing recipes down the generations is a tradition.
“It brings us together,” she said.
She added that food offers opportunities for cross cultural exposure and learning.
Lewis, Rodney’s Kitchen owner, said he hopes the experience of working with the college would open hearts and minds and will eventually bring new customers to his restaurant.
“It’s an opportunity for me to showcase some of my dishes,” he said. “Food brings people together… it nourishes the soul. I would be happy to come again next year.”