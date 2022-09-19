Chemical spraying for weeds will take place in Harlington Cemetery the week of Sept. 26-30. The exact day will be determined by the weather at that time. Please obey closed signs if posted during that time. Please also be advised that live plants may be affected by the chemicals and should be removed prior to Sept. 26 to avoid any damage.
Chemical spraying at Harlington Cemetery
Anelia Dimitrova
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
71°
Rain
- Humidity: 72%
- Cloud Coverage: 38%
- Wind: 8 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:54:17 AM
- Sunset: 07:12:19 PM
Today
Rain early. Decreasing clouds with mostly clear skies by morning. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Tonight
Rain early. Decreasing clouds with mostly clear skies by morning. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Tomorrow
A mainly sunny sky. Hot. High 92F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.