Chemical spraying for weeds will take place in Harlington Cemetery the week of May 8 to 12. Most likely it will be on Tuesday, May 9. The exact day will be determined by the weather at that time. Please obey closed signs if posted during that time. Please also be advised that live plants may be affected by the chemicals and should be removed prior to May 8 to avoid any damage.
