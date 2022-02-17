The Cedar Valley United Nations Association and AAUW Cedar Falls-Waterloo are hosting an online presentation by Dr. John McKerley entitled Global Child Labor: A Brief Introduction to an Ongoing Human Rights Problem, from 7-8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 21.
McKerley is a faculty member in the University of Iowa Center for Human Rights and an author and historian with the University of Iowa Labor Center, where he manages a 40-year-old oral history project documenting the stories of Iowa and Midwestern workers.
The presentation is free and open to the public via zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85467150184?pwd=bnBLbHJXUkhkNWRwM2J2NU8rOUlDQT09.