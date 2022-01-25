The Waverly Senior Center is proud to partner with the Waverly Exchange Club for the February 506 Café, which will be held curbside from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 8, at the Waverly Senior Center.
Simply drive into the senior center parking lot, pay the $10 and the hot, homemade lunch will be delivered to your car. Proceeds from this homemade lunch will support the programming of both organizations. Please call in your reservations to 352-5678 by 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4.
The Feb 8 Menu consists of bowl of chili, hot ham and cheese slider sandwich, garden salad with dressing, strawberry pretzel dessert and chilled bottled water.
“We appreciate the continued support of the 506 Café by members of the community,” said Cynthia Campbell, Board Chair of the Senior Center. “Without this support we wouldn’t be able to provide the valuable programming at the center for our wonderful seniors nor provide a percentage of the proceeds to our non-profit partner.”
Doran Butschi, spokesperson for The Waverly Exchange Club said, “The January café partnership was very rewarding, and we look forward to again being the non-profit beneficiary of funds raised at the February 506 Café. The Waverly Senior Center board and staff are dedicated to providing a hot meal for community members.”
The remaining dates for the 506 Café in 2022 are: March 8, April 12, May 10, June 14, July 12, Aug. 9, Sept. 13, Oct. 11, Nov. 8, and Dec. 13.