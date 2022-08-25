An Iowa chiropractor has begun serving a 20-year prison sentence for sexually abusing minors who were his patients.
Joshua Blake Hanisch of Ankeny, a chiropractor who practiced in Des Moines, was arrested in the spring of 2020 and was charged with multiple sex offenses. Shortly thereafter, the Iowa Board of Chiropractic issued an emergency order suspending his license.
Recently, the criminal case was resolved with Hanisch and prosecutors agreeing to a deal that resulted in a guilty plea to two counts of third-degree sexual abuse and one count of possession of a controlled substance. Each conviction carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, but with two of the terms ordered to be served concurrently, the sentence equates to a 20-year prison term.
The final disposition of the case also resulted in 12 charges being dismissed: four counts of second-degree sexual abuse; one count of third-degree sexual abuse; one count of possessing material that depicts a minor engaged in sex; four counts of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse; and two counts of indecent contact with a child.
The charges stemmed from allegations by police that Hanisch assaulted several minors, all under the age of 12, between May 2016 and September 2018, and that he assaulted other patients, including children, at the office of Hanisch Chiropractic, 4539 Douglas Ave., in Des Moines.
Hanisch was also accused of keeping controlled substances on his desk at the chiropractic office, in his home and at his cabin in Perry.
While the criminal case against Hanisch was pending, the Iowa Board of Chiropractic approved six delays in a planned board hearing on the status of his license. The board recently approved a seventh delay, and the hearing is now scheduled for Oct. 12.
That hearing is unlikely to have little practical effect as Hanisch is now in prison. In addition, his chiropractor’s license expired more than two years ago, shortly after the criminal charges were filed