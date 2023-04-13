Golf is played by millions of people all over the world. Throughout warm-weather seasons, courses are filled with enthusiasts driving and putting their way through 18 holes.
The right equipment is instrumental to successful game play, and golfers also need to pay attention to the clothing they wear. Etiquette and decorum are a significant part of the game of golf, and that includes the clothing golfers wear while traversing the course.
While there is no fixed dress code for golf, there are certain guidelines that golfers must follow. These rules and regulations may vary from course to course. Public and municipal courses may have very few rules, while private courses or exclusive golf clubs may have restrictive dress codes.
The following are some good rules of thumb when heading to the course.
Bottoms
Men are advised to wear long pants made of cotton or polyester. Chinos typically are recommended. According to Golf Week, some clubs will permit men to wear jeans, but many do not. Dress shorts may be allowed if they have a pleated or flat front.
Similarly, women also should don long trousers. Capris or dress shorts also may be applicable. Many women opt for golf skirts, which are specially designed and cut on the front or side to enable motion in the golf swing.
Shirts
A collared shirt is the preferred attire when golfing. Opt for a polo shirt over a T-shirt. While there are newer mock or crew neck shirts endorsed by some pro golfers, golf courses will not necessarily permit players to wear them.
Women also are encouraged to wear polo shirts, though there is more flexibility in their shirt options, including sleeveless varieties. Modest shirts are highly encouraged, especially ones that will not expose the midriff. Men and women are encouraged to tuck in their shirts.
Footwear
Sneakers (often referred to as “trainers”) tend to be off-limits on many courses. Golf shoes are a sport standard, and should include soft spikes rather than metal spikes, which may be banned on certain courses.
Socks
Socks should match one’s choice of trousers. Light-colored socks are advised when wearing shorts. Some clubs require socks be a certain length when wearing dress shorts. Above all, socks should complement the clothing.
Hats
Golfers can wear baseball-style hats or visors to offer protection from the sun. Straw hats known as “Ben Hogan caps” also may be permitted. Other types of headwear is generally not appropriate.
Players should keep in mind that attire that is acceptable on the course may not be suitable to wear inside of the club, including dining spaces or bars.
A degree of formality is evident in the game of golf, and that often is reflected in players’ attire. Players should confirm dress code with their respective clubs or golf courses before hitting the links.