First Maxfield Board of Directors has named Chris Ristau as its new President & Treasurer. Chris previously served as Vice President, since 2007. Ristau replaces Randy Druvenga who has stepped into a management consulting role for the remainder of the year.
Chris has his CPCU and PFMM designations and brings 16 years of industry experience to the position. Chris, a Waverly native, graduated from Wartburg College with a degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance.
Dan Englin will step into the role of Vice President of First Maxfield Mutual. Dan began his career with First Maxfield in 2007 and has served as Vice President of Claims since 2019. Dan also holds a PFMM designation.
The transition in leadership brings a great opportunity to continue our growth and continue to provide quality service to our agents and policyholders.