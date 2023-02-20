Today

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph.

Tomorrow

A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 31F. N winds shifting to SE at 10 to 20 mph.