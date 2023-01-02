Since graduating from New Hampton High School in 2000, Chris Winter has known nothing but Wartburg football.
“I got my start in coaching when I finished playing,” Chris said. “I had an injury my sophomore year that allowed me to play an extra semester. I finished playing in December of 2004 and decided that I wanted to get into coaching. I was looking into graduate assistant coaching and it just so happened that the Wartburg wide receiving coach found a job someplace else. I played wide receiver and the graduate assistant spot opened at the wide receiving coach. I was a graduate assistant while getting my masters degree in exercise science from UNI. I started my full time coaching as the defensive back coach in 2008 and I worked my way up from there.”
In 2011, Chris was promoted to the defensive coordinator and after former head coach, Rick Willis, moved positions within the college to the vice president for student recruitment in 2021, Chris got his chance at the head coaching position.
“It means a lot to be in this position,” Chris said. “This place did a lot for me as a student-athlete so being a part of what is happening on campus is one of the best parts of the job. Knowing our coaching staff is having a big impact on the players not only as athletes, but as the men they will be in the future is easily one of the best parts of the position.”
In only his second year as the head coach, Chris has taken the Wartburg football team to places that it has never been before: The Division III national semifinal. The success came after a down year by the college’s standard, a 7-3 season with no conference championship.
“There’s always expectations at Wartburg since Rick took over in 1997,” Chris said. “When the season started the goal was to get back to winning conference championships. We didn’t win that my first year when we went 7-3. That isn’t the standard at Wartburg.”
Rick has helped Chris throughout his time at Wartburg, both during his playing days and coaching. When Chris was named as the head coach of the Knights, Rick was there to help lead Chris in the right direction off the field after years of helping him coach the players on the field.
“Rick helped me out my first year through those challenges of learning the ropes and going about organizing team camps,” Chris said. “I knew the on the field things from coaching with him from 2005 to 2020 and he gave me some great advice last year and before this season. He doesn’t want to feel like he’s putting pressure on me and we had some conversations throughout the year. After the 7-3 season, being able to bounce off some ideas this past offseason with him was great and he had a major hand in what we had going on this year. The coaching staff, coach [Matt] Wheeler and coach [Matt] Tschetter played under him and were able to learn from him as well.”
With the addition of another year of eligibility for players that lost a season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Knights were stacked with fourth and fifth year seniors that were hungry for success. Those seniors also brought leadership and experience to the younger players.
“We had the pieces to be good, but I wasn’t expecting to go that far in the season,” Chris said. “We had 11 fifth-year seniors and 30 total seniors. I knew they were hungry to be great so I was confident that we would get back to playing Wartburg football. We were 30 seconds away from playing for a national championship and that boils down to being a tight knit group.”
Chris was able to observe the leadership of his deep senior class the very first game of the season against Monmouth College (Ill.) when the game was delayed due to thunderstorms in the area.
“I realized this team was going to be special early on in the season,” Chris said. “When we played our first game against Monmouth, we had a three hour delay and we kicked off at 10:30 p.m. and the game got done at 1:30 a.m. The leadership from the seniors was outstanding. They helped navigate through all the distractions of a late kickoff and late ending to the game.”
Wartburg’s biggest test during the regular season came against conference rival Central and Chris saw the true potential that the Knights had this season.
“I felt that against Central something special happened,” Chris said. “We had a nice lead and gave up an onside kick and it went from a 14 point lead to tied within 5 minutes. Nile McLaughlin led us down the field perfectly to give us the win. Our talent and togetherness really gelled at this point of the season and we had the feeling of a complete team.”
In the second round of the playoffs against St. John’s (Minn.), that the Knights won 23-20, McLaughlin suffered a dislocated ankle and those outside the program may have seen the injury as the end of the season. Chris was never worried and was confident in the backup, if he was needed, and how the team would respond.
“Part of that confidence was preparing Carter Markum all season,” Chris said. “We felt like if Nile couldn’t go, Carter could. He proved his confidence and toughness all season. It would’ve been productive either way with a running quarterback like Carter or a passing quarterback like Nile. There was plenty of confidence from both the coaching staff and the players. Against Aurora we didn’t know if he could go until about an hour before kickoff and that proved his toughness and our depth at quarterback. Coach Wheeler does an awesome job at constructing the offense and the players are tough and work their tail off.”
McLaughlin was able to play the quarterfinal game against Aurora and threw for 126 yards and two touchdowns, while Markham helped out by rushing for 43 yards in the 45-17 win.
After being just 30 seconds away from playing for a DIII national championship, more high school players may now have Wartburg on their radar after playing on ESPN for the semifinals. Despite this, Chris will still be looking for players that fit the culture over just strictly talent.
“We have seen an uptick in people reaching out to us already,” Chris said. “We have worked on finding the right kids for our program. I think it is still about finding the right guys. We had great talent, but the players were together and selfless. They weren’t bothered about the stats and they were focused on the team. Our recruiting strategy won’t change, but a higher talent of kids might be looking at us and would hopefully bring in the same type of culture.”
Over 90% of the Wartburg football team this past season were from Iowa and Chris will be looking to maintain the deep Iowa tradition the Knights hold year in and year out. Chris is a great example of how local Iowa talent can help bring the Knights to a different level.
“Iowa recruiting is huge for us,” Chris said. “Eastern Iowa has been huge for us. This last season, all five of our All-Americans were from eastern Iowa. They fit the mold, our culture and that will be our foundation and where we find most of our guys. I’m from New Hampton, which is just right up the road, and as the numbers in Iowa decline, we might have to look outside of Iowa. I am really proud that an Iowa based program that made national news while other Iowa schools are going outside of the state for their players, this program had over 90% of the team from Iowa.”
Wartburg was knocking at the door of a national championship appearance for the first time in school history this season. Chris is hoping that the unfortunate ending to the dream 13-1 season will only fuel the fire that the team came into the 2022 season with.
“I think that making sure our team stays hungry going into next year will be big,” Chris said. “Last year guys were hungry after a 7-3 finish. The players were looking at all aspects of what they could change and help the team. Whether that was from an academic standpoint, social, food habits or the weight plan. The feeling of the game against Mount Union crashing to a halt in the last 30 seconds left a taste in our mouths that we will work with in the offseason.”
The Knights finished fourth in the final AFCA top-25 poll and Chris was named as the D3football.com coach of the year.
"It was definitely a special honor," Chris said. "It is a team award and no doubt our players and assistant coaches deserve the credit for this recognition."