Since graduating from New Hampton High School in 2000, Chris Winter has known nothing but Wartburg football.

“I got my start in coaching when I finished playing,” Chris said. “I had an injury my sophomore year that allowed me to play an extra semester. I finished playing in December of 2004 and decided that I wanted to get into coaching. I was looking into graduate assistant coaching and it just so happened that the Wartburg wide receiving coach found a job someplace else. I played wide receiver and the graduate assistant spot opened at the wide receiving coach. I was a graduate assistant while getting my masters degree in exercise science from UNI. I started my full time coaching as the defensive back coach in 2008 and I worked my way up from there.”