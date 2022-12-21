Coridon

Christian Coridon will begin his duties Jan. 5.

 From Wheeling University website/

WAVERLY, Iowa — Christian Coridon has been named as an assistant coach under head coach Mike Madigan to the men’s soccer staff, as announced today.

“We’re thrilled to have Christian join our Wartburg Soccer Family. His ability to connect with student-athletes, coaches and administrators was clear throughout our search process. Christian is a driven, relatable coach with a strong background in the game. He will positively impact every facet of our program.” said Madigan about the hire.