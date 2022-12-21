WAVERLY, Iowa — Christian Coridon has been named as an assistant coach under head coach Mike Madigan to the men’s soccer staff, as announced today.
“We’re thrilled to have Christian join our Wartburg Soccer Family. His ability to connect with student-athletes, coaches and administrators was clear throughout our search process. Christian is a driven, relatable coach with a strong background in the game. He will positively impact every facet of our program.” said Madigan about the hire.
Born to two Haitian parents in Brooklyn, New York, Coridon has been playing soccer since the age of three. He grew up playing for Match Fit Academy and West Windsor Barcelona before going on to play four seasons at Robert Morris University (NCAA Division 1). The Brooklyn native also had playing stints with the Haiti U-23 National Team, the Haiti Futsal National Team, and with Real Central New Jersey of USL League Two.
Coridon comes to Wartburg from Wheeling University, where he served as an assistant coach for two seasons. Over those two seasons, the Cardinals saw marked improvement and reached the MEC Conference Semifinals in 2022. He also has a twin brother, Christopher, who is an Assistant Coach at Bethany College (West Virginia).
Coridon will begin his duties on Thursday, Jan. 5.