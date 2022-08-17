The final concert of the season at Reading Park in Clarksville will feature “SaltLight”, a six member band that performs gospel centered music. The evening concert will begin at 7:00 P.M. in the bandstand at the park, which is adjacent to the Clarksville Public Library, near downtown. Those attending should bring lawn chairs. A smoked pulled pork sandwich meal will be available starting at 6:00 P.M. as a fundraiser for the Relay For Life team “Immanuel’s Answer For Cancer”. A portion of Greene Street adjacent to the park will be closed to accommodate additional seating. No admission is charged, but free-will donations will be accepted for both the meal and the concert. In the event of rain, the event will be held at Immanuel Church in Clarksville.
SaltLight performs music to glorify God, with many original songs written by lead singer, Darla Erskine, and arranged by the group. Her songs tell stories of common feelings and circumstances that give those listening an opportunity to relate, reflect, and respond in worship. All of the band members make the Cedar Valley their home, with the group performing at many churches and outdoor events throughout eastern Iowa. SaltLight recently released a new album titled “Love Hard”, which is available at a several retail outlets, can be purchased at their concerts, and can also be streamed on a variety of online platforms. The band can be found online at their website and on Facebook.