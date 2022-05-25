We are so conditioned to link Christianity and Love that we forget or ignore much of its history. I know that the Christian Faith has formed many faithful and devout individuals who are respectful, decent people, but its influence on history is marked by discord and violence. I will give a brief summary of Christianity’s effect on history and individual behavior, and then comment on how I believe its theology may be the cause of its failure to carry out its message of love.
When the Roman Emperor Constantine saw the commitment and energy of the early Christian community, he decided to make Christianity the religion of the state. This politicizing of religion was already a distraction from Jesus’ vision of gathering a community of people and empowering them to love and serve all people, especially those living in the margins.
Leaders of the Church defined the faith in doctrines and liturgical systems through which they could control their members. Loving one another was not as important as obeying the rules of the church which claimed the power to control who would go to heaven or hell after earthly death. Wars between Roman Catholics, Protestants, and Orthodox branches of Christianity were fought for centuries over who had the correct understanding of the faith, and Christians and Muslims fought over territory, all claiming they were defending the true religion. In the recent World Wars, both sides found ways to claim God was with them. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has a religious facet. That is enough of the history. How does Christianity affect individuals in love/violence equation?
The early followers of Jesus came to believe that Jesus was the promised Jewish messiah, who instead of restoring the earthly kingdom of Israel was a spiritual messiah who by his death and resurrection atoned for human sin for all who believed in him. Faithful believers would be raised to eternal life with God after death. This understanding of Jesus’ death dominates in the Gospels which are in our New Testament. Although the gospels share some of Jesus’ teachings and tell of his outreach to those neglected by society and even tell us Jesus’ mission statement ‘to bring the reign of God to earth’ by loving others, this was largely ignored by the leaders of the church.
As the result of this emphasis on sin and then forgiveness if you believe that Jesus’ death was also for you, humanity was conditioned to think that following Jesus and actually loving others was not that important. And the thought that one was accepted by God and promised eternal life after physical death ignored the preciousness of the life we have now while also leading to a certain sense of pride and superiority. The divisions which are currently plaguing our country are supported by many ‘Evangelical Christians’, inspired by the culture of their Christian background, who feel a sense of superiority over people of color.
The message of sin and forgiveness has been proclaimed by churches for hundreds of years and it has enabled the conflict and violence by neglecting to practice following the mission and teaching of Jesus. I remember my own Lutheran tradition warning against ‘doing good works’ because it might undermine ‘saved by grace.’ We have to remember that Martin Luther’s struggle against ‘good works’ was works prescribed by the priest as part of the liturgical worship not the call of Jesus ‘to love one another.’
Our world faces serious issues. The population has increased greatly and providing food and care for all has become a serious problem. The earth has been exploited by the few to the detriment of the many. The wealth is held by a few who have so much more than they could ever need while so many live in poverty. Nationalism is on the rise all around the world. Violence against one another is on the rise, especially in the United States which still likes to think of itself as a Christian Nation.
The church needs to shift gears. The emphasis needs to be on Jesus’ teachings, his call for justice, his admonition to ‘love one another’ and the following of Jesus’ example by serving those whom society has rejected or left behind. Worship can be part of this, but nurture is more vital. To love includes group outreach to others, but it is more. Telling a person to love does not enable him/her to love. To love requires a changed and inspired heart. The heart is already full of self. There has to be an emptying so that God’s spirit can empower it. The process requires guidance, leadership, reflection, prayer, contemplation, etc. We need leaders to help us. Doing what the church has been doing for hundreds of years will not bring new results. We need change. The world can be renewed but it begins with a renewed, inspired crowd of followers of Jesus. Your life is precious. This life on earth is the only life we have experienced. Love the gift of life you have. Love yourself. Love each other. As we love others we grow in our awareness of God’s love for us.
Edgar Zelle is a retired Lutheran pastor living in Waverly.