St. John Lutheran Church Maxfield and St. John Lutheran Church Crane Creek are hosting a community soup luncheon for Christmas. It will be held at 11:45 a.m. on Sunday December 11 at St John Lutheran Church Maxfield, 2286 250th St, Denver IA. We will be accepting free will donations to help fund Pastor Jared’s CPE class.
You may have heard that Pastor Jared has to go through a CPE summer program, but you may also be wondering what that is? We haven’t had any other pastors do CPE, so does pastor Jared need to do so? CPE is short for Clinical Pastoral Education. All pastors in the ELCA and several other denominations have to go through a Clinical Pastoral Education program. CPE is traditionally done between a person’s first and second year of seminary. CPE is a requirement for Pastor Jared’s MDiv, and for him to progress in his candidacy with the synod.
The CPE program evolves him working in person, in nursing homes, hospitals, or anywhere where pastoral care is needed. Normally he would have had to move to a site for the CPE program and be away for the summer, however, not waiting to leave the good folks at Maxfield and Crane Creek, Pastor Jared is looking to do a distance learning option, similar to how he does his seminary classes. He plans to work with nursing homes in the area, and with the congregations to meet all his hours for the program. Well attending a class in the evening some nights this summer.
Now however there is still one issue that he faces and that is the cost. CPE while required by the ELCA, the Synod, and the seminary, is a separate expense. Meaning that his scholarship does not cover the cost of the program and because he does not want to leave Maxfield and Crane creek for the summer the program will cost him more.
Pastor Jared is asking for your support to do his CPE program. Please consider coming to the soup supper on December 11th after church at Maxfield to learn more about the CPE program and if you feel so called to support financially there will be the opportunity to give free will offerings.