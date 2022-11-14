Christmas with the Celts

Show founder, Grammy nominated songwriter, and film score composer Ric Blair says, “You can’t listen to Celtic music and not be happy. Christmas with the Celts isn’t just a concert; it is a spiritual experience of music and dance uniting communities.”

The Williams Center for the Arts will usher in the 2022 holiday season with the show, Christmas with the Celts on Sunday, November 27, at 7 p.m. in Oelwein. The show presents a perfect combination of modern Christmas hits, lively ancient Irish Carols, hilarious spontaneous humor, thrilling Irish dancing, and a children’s choir giving audiences a most memorable interactive Christmas experience. This show will include appearances by students of Anna Kerns from Northeast Iowa Dance Academy, and students of Sarah Gruman of the Oelwein Middle School vocal department.

The high-stepping spirited musical selections will have audiences clapping along from the first lively renditions of popular contemporary Christmas classics: ‘God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen’, ‘Little Drummer Boy’, ‘Santa Claus is Coming to Town’; also ‘Count Your Blessings’, ‘White Christmas’ and John Lennon’s perennially popular ‘Happy Christmas’.