Christopher “Chris” Howard Hansen, 62, of Shell Rock, died Monday, June 13, 2022, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
Chris was born June 14, 1959, in Sherman, Texas, the son of James and Marlene (Hill) Hansen. The family moved to Waverly when Chris was a young child. He attended Waverly schools and graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock with the class of 1977. Shortly thereafter, he began working at Nestle as a forklift operator. On July 16, 1977, he was united in marriage to Deb Miller. Together they had three children, they would later divorce. He retired from Nestle in June of 2021 after 40 years of service.
In the summer of 1994, he was baptized in the Cedar River. Chris loved the outdoors, especially camping, fishing, and doing yard work. He thoroughly enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and taking trips with friends.
Chris is survived by three children; Sarah (Ben) Epley of New Hartford, Iowa, Lindsey (Jordan) Lumbard of Urbandale, Iowa, and Jay Hansen of Des Moines, Iowa, nine grandchildren, two sisters; Rebecca (Andy) Hansen of Waverly and Kathleen (Bob) Kline of Pueblo West, Colorado. He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Stephen Hansen.
Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Ben Epley and Pastor Jordan Lumbard officiating. The family will greet friends for an hour prior to the service. Memorials may be directed to the family and on-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. 319-352-1187