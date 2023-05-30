Christopher Mark Sherer, 84, died on Friday evening 26 May at St. Luke’s Hospital, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A long-time resident of East Lansing, Michigan, he relocated to Waverly in recent years to be near his brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Kathe Sherer. He was a resident of Eisenach Village. No funeral is planned. His ashes will be interred at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery. A time of remembrance will be scheduled at a later date.

