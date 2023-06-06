Christopher Mark Sherer, 84, was born in Howell, Michigan, on 9 December 1938, the first of many sons of the Rev. Luther and Lillian Baumgartner Sherer. He attended public school in Inglewood, California; Bird City, Kansas; and Fountain (suburban Colorado Springs), Colorado, where he graduated from high school. He attended Wartburg College, Michigan State University, the University of Wisconsin—Madison, and the University of Nebraska—Lincoln. He was a graduate of the University of Nebraska.
A life-long bachelor, Christopher was employed by the United States Navy, Washington, D.C.; General Motors, Pontiac, Michigan; and, for most of his career, with systems analysis work for the State of Michigan, in Lansing.
Chris was an avid sports fan. He followed the athletic teams at Wartburg College, particularly its championship football program. While living in East Lansing, he was an avid supporter of the Michigan State football Spartans. He was an incurable partisan of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and attended many of their home football games. He accumulated a great number of video replays of the games and lamented, in his final days, that they had not won more of them.
For a number of years, he competed with his brother, Peter, predicting the winners of the NCAA “March Madness” Division I basketball bracket. After years of unsuccessful attempts, he finally managed, this spring, to defeat his sibling.
He loved to travel and visited nearly every corner of the United States, plus much of Canada. His great regret was that, due to health concerns, he was never able to visit Germany, the land of his ancestors. He had an enormous collection of travel books, maps, traveler’s and (especially) restaurant guides.
He was an enthusiastic gardener, an avocation he learned from his mother. In spite of the limited opportunities at his Eisenach Village condominium, he found ways to plant, nurture and harvest a wide variety of vegetables.
An avid reader, he accumulated thousands of books on a wide variety of subjects, including history, theology, philosophy, travel, sociology, cooking and finance. His growing collection led him to engage the services of his brother, Stephen, a clergy carpenter, who constructed bookshelves for him, in three separate rooms of his condominium. All were quickly filled.
Until declining health made it difficult to participate, he was a member of the Eisenach Village Book Club. When a new title was chosen for discussion, he frequently collected multiple copies at the Waverly Public Library and delivered them to club members.
Christopher was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly. In recent years his declining health made it difficult for him to attend worship. For several years he volunteered at Saints’ Café, a meal ministry at St. Paul’s. He participated occasionally in religious discussion groups, some of which were led by his clergy brother Michael. He was not hesitant to voice his heart-felt contrarian views, which always made for salutary and appropriate conversation.
He was a member of the Waverly Investment Club. Fellow members of the organization came to depend on his acumen as a keen analyst of the stock market. With false modesty, he claimed that the group could function very well without his advice. Members disagreed.
Chris experienced declining health in recent years. He suffered from pulmonary fibrosis, a degenerative condition of the lungs, which increasingly diminished his breathing capacity. Other health challenges contributed to hospitalizations during his last years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Timothy of Saginaw, Michigan; and Joel of Bismarck, North Dakota. He is survived by his brothers Michael (Kathe) of Waverly; Peter (Becky) of Huntley, Illinois; and Stephen of St. Paul, Minnesota; along with many nieces, nephews and their families.
At Christopher’s request, there will not be a funeral or a formal memorial service. His cremated remains will be interred in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery. A time of remembrance will be scheduled at a later date.
Memorials honoring Christopher are invited for St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School Endowment Fund or the Paul C. and Betty Wenske Endowed Scholarship at Wartburg College.