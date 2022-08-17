According to the most recent data from Pew Research Center, National Election Studies, Gallup, ABC/Washington Post, CBS/New York Times and CNN Polls, only 21% of Americans say they trust the government in Washington, DC to do what is right. The headline from Dante Chinni’s June 10 NBC News article sums it up: Americans agree on one thing--DC isn’t getting the job done.

Thanks to tainted social media, prejudice-laden cable news, biased left- and right-wing think tanks and the disinformation and misinformation provided by politicians and their party, one can only surmise Americans are greatly divided.