Finding our way through life is a skill many of us learn by osmosis, absorbing the ways of our parents and grandparents, then setting it all aside to map our own way of discovery to bequeath to our kids. And so the circle continues.
But when it comes to finding your way in a physical space, like the hallways of a building or the streets of a town, it helps to have visible, legible, and informative signs that direct the mind and the feet in the desired direction at a glance.
That’s one way of summing up the work of the Way Finding Steering Committee – a partnership between the City of Waverly and the Chamber of Commerce.
The goal is to create and install signs that open up the city’s hidden treasures to its own residents and visitors alike, pointing everyone to the destinations they are headed for in a friendly and aesthetically pleasing way.
The work of that committee and its outcome depends on grassroots information gathering and connecting with the ultimate users of the product – residents and visitors alike.
An opportune moment to do just that presented itself this weekend at Kohlmann Park when, during Oktoberfest. There, event-goers could chat with Jim Holz, the representative of MSA, the marketing firm doing the research on behalf of the chamber and the city.
Among the designs displayed on a table under the tent were several images of signs considered to be put around town, a couple of designs of the welcoming signs, also known as “gateway monuments” that typically greet motorists at the town’s main entry points, and a map of Memorial Park.
Researchers were looking for public feedback for design preferences and also gathering input on what families would like to see in and around the pool as the Bremer County Fair Association moves to its new location on the east end of town.
“It opens up opportunities to redo it the way the citizens would like to see it,” Holz said.
The public feedback so far has come down to this: Users want the gateway monuments to be larger and visible. For the park, Holz added, citizens want to see a splash pad and “definitely replace the Kid’s Kingdom.”
“We have heard that with the current wood structure, there is not a lot of visibility,” Holz said.
He said community members suggested more openness of the new structure so parents and guardians could easily see kids.
“They would like more seating around those areas,so the parents can sit around,” he said.
Among the people who stopped by to give feedback were Kristen and Zak Larter and their daughter, Katie.
The couple had moved to Waverly specifically because they had researched the lifestyle and amenities the city offers and made their decision to come to town precisely because of the quality of life that blends small town feel with big town perks, like high-speed internet, green spaces and excellent educational opportunities.
They recommended “more swings” for Memorial Park, among other things, and a zero entry area in the pool.
Like many others, they also thought that a breakfast-only place would be a great addition to the town’s gastronomic offerings.
The information will be presented to the steering committee which will take the findings through the next steps of the process.
For now, Holz said the information-gathering mission at the park elicited useful insights.
“It’s been great because we have been able to get families to actually give us some input,” Holz said.
“At your traditional public gathering, information meetings, we don’t really see the families ‘cause they don’t want to bring their kids and they don’t want to pay for a babysitter to come to some night meeting to provide that information, so coming out to where people already are, we get a lot better information.”
Don Meyer, the chairman of the Waverly Chamber of Commerce board, who is on the steering committee, said results are expected to be reported to the city in November.
“It is more than just directional signs, getting people from one place to another,” Meyer said. “It’s also about building community pride. It’s about welcoming visitors to our community with a message that says, ‘We love having you here, and we want you to know we care about what we have here.’”