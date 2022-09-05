City Administrator James Bronner provided an update on the Cedar River Ball Diamonds project at the City Council study session on Aug. 22.
Due in large part to the fundraising efforts of Jeremy Langner, the W-SR Middle School principal, the project raised $1.27 million dollars, exceeding the goal of $1.2 million dollars, which will allow the completion of the project’s second phase, Bronner told the council. This leaves only the vertical infrastructure, such as dugouts, press boxes and bathrooms, to complete the project and make the fields truly playable.
“The foundations are in, the footings are in, there’s no concrete to worry about getting done,”’ Bronner said. “It’s now just vertical infrastructure moving up.”
Allocating the funds to finish the vertical infrastructure, however, may be a little bit more difficult than initially planned. Bids were put out for the construction’s final phase last May, but the bids were not in line with what the City had thought.
“It was much, much higher than we anticipated,” Bronner said, later adding that the bids they received were more than double what had been planned. Instead of moving ahead with what were deemed economically unreasonable proposals, the city plans to put out construction bids again this September, hoping that they will be more competitive now that the summer is over.
As far as raising the funds for final phase construction, which were estimated at $800,000 before COVID disrupted supply chains, Bronner noted that although they have received several smaller grants, and a sizeable grant for the all-inclusive playground, they hadn’t gotten the grant participation that they hoped for. With the city having already borrowed as much as legally possible, and with massive fundraising efforts already having taken place during phase two, Bronner stated that some funds set aside for economic development may have to be used to offset a deficit that would be incurred to get the diamonds usable by the spring.
“We’ll pull everything we can from different pieces that we can,” he said. “It’s gonna be a lot of hodge-podge to get it finished, but I think we can do it. It just may be a multi-year project to get this paid back once we get it accomplished.”
Bronner plans to continue applying for larger grants, but told City Council that he couldn’t make any guarantees about the project winning any.
“That’s the kiss of death to do that,” Bronner said, “so we’re gonna hope to go after them, try and compete as best we can.”
The plan remains for the city to ask for new bids in September with more information being gathered into October.
“There is no clear and easy way to get this done, but our goal is to get it done somehow,” Bronner said.
The completed Cedar River Park complex is planned to provide Waverly with eight ball diamonds, a miracle field for children of all abilities, accessible concessions, bathrooms, a bike path and a playground structure, according to the project’s website.
“To have games on that field, to do it safely, you need to have dugouts and you need to have bathrooms,” said council member Anne Rathe at the study session. “Especially if you’re gonna have an all-inclusive miracle field, you have to have those amenities for people.”
The Waverly-Shell Rock Baseball and Softball Association serves more than 750 youth in our community, providing opportunities from tee-ball at 3 years-old up to 7th grade baseball and softball. The Miracle League provides children with physical and mental disabilities an opportunity to play baseball with their peers.
Council member Heather Beaufore stressed the importance of remaining committed to the project and seeing it through, despite any economic challenges.
“I think remaining focused on this project for the families in our community is important,” she said. “We really do need to focus on something and get it done before we move on to the next.”