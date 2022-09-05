Fields

Drone images show the progress made on the ball fields.

City Administrator James Bronner provided an update on the Cedar River Ball Diamonds project at the City Council study session on Aug. 22.

Due in large part to the fundraising efforts of Jeremy Langner, the W-SR Middle School principal, the project raised $1.27 million dollars, exceeding the goal of $1.2 million dollars, which will allow the completion of the project’s second phase, Bronner told the council. This leaves only the vertical infrastructure, such as dugouts, press boxes and bathrooms, to complete the project and make the fields truly playable.