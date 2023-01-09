The Waverly City Council is set to decide on Monday whether to remove the tailrace that runs from the Waverly Municipal Hydroelectric Powerhouse building at 117 First Street NE to the Cedar River Bridge on Highway 3.

Removing the tailrace, which is a water channel running beneath the dam, would allow for erosion matting to be applied to help protect the walls adjacent to the east bridge abutment, according to documents provided to the council. The project would also involve clearing the trees and the excavation of the sandbar currently on both sides of the bridge. The estimated total cost of these services is between $250,000 and $300,000.