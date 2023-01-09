The Waverly City Council is set to decide on Monday whether to remove the tailrace that runs from the Waverly Municipal Hydroelectric Powerhouse building at 117 First Street NE to the Cedar River Bridge on Highway 3.
Removing the tailrace, which is a water channel running beneath the dam, would allow for erosion matting to be applied to help protect the walls adjacent to the east bridge abutment, according to documents provided to the council. The project would also involve clearing the trees and the excavation of the sandbar currently on both sides of the bridge. The estimated total cost of these services is between $250,000 and $300,000.
Should the City Council decide to leave the tailrace in place, their alternative action would be to repair it, according to the documents.
The Municipal Hydroelectric Powerhouse building at 117 First Street NE has recently been vacated by city staff, and there has been discussion of either renovating or demolishing the building which is hooked onto the inflatable dam and tailrace in the Cedar River.
The powerhouse has been placed on the National Register of Historic Places, according to a plaque on the side of the building, as the “oldest municipally-owned hydroelectric facility still operating in the state.” The building was designed by John Ralston, of Waterloo, and was built in 1909 with diesel and office wings added in 1938.
The Cedar River Bridge will be removed and replaced in the upcoming fiscal year which begins in July, and demolition will likely take place in the fall of 2023, according to documents.
City staff would like to schedule the removal of the tailrace so that it would coincide with the demolition of the Cedar River Bridge.