On Monday, June 20, Waverly City Council OK’d the INRCOG’s Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan from Bremer County by a vote of 7-0.
A Hazard Mitigation Plan is a document that identifies a community’s disaster risk potential and projects that can reduce a community’s risk.
The Hazard Mitigation Plan (HMP) will cover Bremer County and the cities within it, as well as the school districts for Denver, Janesville, Sumner-Fredericksburg, Tripoli, and Wapsie Valley.
According to Kip Ladage, the coordinator for Bremer County Emergency Management, Waverly-Shell Rock School District has opted to be a part of Butler County’s HMP instead.
The Hazard Mitigation Plan, a 500 plus page document, must be updated every five years in order to ensure that a community remains eligible for state or federal assistance should a disaster occur and to remain eligible for funding for future mitigation projects, according to documents provided to the council.
According to the Hazard Mitigation Plan document, the county’s most pressing issue, figured by a composite score weighing a disaster’s probability, severity, warning time and duration, is tornadoes and windstorms. This is a change from five years ago, when the most pressing issue was thunderstorms, lightning and hail.
Bremer County has experienced 24 tornadoes since 1960, according to the 2022 HMP, resulting in $6.524 million in total property damage, and 93 windstorms since 2002, resulting in $1.844 million in property damage.
In the event of a tornado, the county has an expansive network of outdoor warning sirens that warn citizens and allow them to search for suitable shelter.
All jurisdictions in the county have been active in upgrading these sirens, as some have been determined old and unreliable. The Bremer County Emergency Management Agency routinely tests their warning systems.
According to FEMA, mobile homes are particularly vulnerable to tornadoes. According to the Hazard Mitigation Plan, there are an estimated 46 manufactured housing units in Waverly, housing approximately 110 people. This number has decreased from an estimated 139 mobile homes in 2010, reducing the potential risk of damage to people and property in the community.
Nursing homes and skilled living centers are also more vulnerable to tornadoes, because their elderly population may have limited mobility, the document says. Many of these nursing homes are built without basements, meaning that in the event of a tornado, extra care and attention needs to be given to ensure the safety of residents and employees.
The Waverly-Shell Rock School District has completed two safe rooms, according to the Hazard Mitigation Plan. One has a capacity of 850 in the middle school auditorium, and the other has a capacity of 1,000 at the high school. There still remains a need for safe rooms at the local elementary schools, according to the HMP.
The City of Waverly’s greatest risk was assessed to be severe winter storms, which particularly affect people who rely on outside entities for the delivery of food or medicine, as well as farmers, who work outdoors.
Developments in technology have been beneficial to reduce the negative effects of winter storms, according to the HMP, but the maximum threat of winter conditions could be realized if they were accompanied by power outages or the stoppage of travel due to hampered road conditions.
Waverly is also potentially affected by flooding from the Cedar River, the Dry Run Creek, and the Unnamed Creek, according to the HMP. Removing houses from these flood plains through buy-out programs remains a priority for the city.
Following the 2008 floods, the Waverly-Shell Rock school system received funding from FEMA to construct a new middle school out of the flood plain, but the Southeast Elementary school remains vulnerable to river flooding and dam failure. St. Paul’s Lutheran School is also located within a floodplain, and remains a concern.
Waverly’s City Council spent much of the hearing discussing the terrorism section of the Hazard Mitigation Plan.
Council member Brian Birgen, who represents Waverly’s First Ward, wanted to know in case of an active shooter threat, such as recently happened in Uvalde, Texas, if the threat would fall under the terrorism section of the plan, which is the only hazard labeled as “Human Caused.”
“Usually when you’re looking at terrorism, it’s for a purpose of trying to coerce someone to do something, government or others,” said City Administrator James Bronner.
Ultimately, the council decided that the kind of coercion necessary to deem an event terrorism would be impossible to determine until after such an event had ended, and that all active shooters would be treated as terrorists.
“You wouldn’t know if it was terrorism until after the fact,” said Bronner, “Just like you don’t know the strength of a tornado until it’s already gone.”
“Our plans are developed to, basically, unfold as whatever the event calls for,” said Mayor Adam Hoffman during the meeting.