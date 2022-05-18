Waverly may soon see a rise in the local chicken population. On Monday, Waverly City Council voted 6-0, with Heather Beaufore absent, to approve the third and decisive reading of an ordinance amending the city code, allowing all residents to house urban chickens. Previous wording in the city code had restricted chickens to single-family residential properties within the residential zoning districts as shown on the City of Waverly official zoning map. Do not expect, however, to have chickens running amok throughout the town.
Those wishing to begin keeping chickens must still follow all requirements in the city code. According to the city code, residents are permitted to have up to four chickens, kept in a coop that has between four and twelve square feet per chicken. Coops must be at least 18 inches in height and may not be within 25 feet of any neighboring property line. Roosters are not permitted. The city is not liable for the injury or death of any chicken caused by dogs, cats or any other animal. Those who wish to keep chickens must pay a $30 application fee. Permits are granted for a three-year period lasting through December 31 of the third year.
Those keeping chickens are forbidden from slaughtering them or selling their eggs.
Waverly currently has six active chicken coops, according to City Administrator James Bronner.
The Urban Chickens proposal had been on City Council’s agenda since April 18, and passed all three readings by votes of 7-0, 5-0 with two absent, and 6-0 with one absent.
“It’s nothing to balk at,” said Mayor Adam Hoffman.