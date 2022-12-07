The Waverly City Council has taken another step towards completing the Rolling Prairie Trail Extension Project.
The Council voted 6-0, with Heather Beaufore absent, on Monday to set 7 p.m. on Jan. 9, 2023 at the City Hall for a public hearing to review the Rolling Prairie Trail Extension plans, specifications, contract and estimated cost. The project is programmed into the Regional Transportation Authority’s Transportation Improvement Program and the Iowa DOT will perform the bid letting and provide the contract documents for approval, according to documentation prepared by City Engineer Mike Cherry.
Construction for the project is scheduled to begin in Spring 2023, following IDOT letting, the public hearing, the contract being awarded, and approval of contract documents. Approval for the project began in March of 2019 and has progressed steadily since.
The Rolling Prairie Trail is an important piece of Waverly’s intra-city trail system which connects multiple park lands, according to documents. The extension will be a paved-trail along 10th Avenue SW beginning at the west limits of Heritage Way (IA 3) and ending at the intersection with 16th Street SW.
The city completed a section of the Rolling Prairie Trail in 2019 along the Cedar River Parkway, and the Iowa DOT added paved shoulders and signs for bike lanes along IA 3 between Waverly and Shell Rock, according to documents. The Iowa DOT is also considering a traffic signal with pedestrian accommodations at the intersection of Heritage Way and 10th Avenue SW.
Any objections to the proposed plans, specifications, contract, or estimated cost or the public improvement may be voiced during the Jan. 9 hearing. Plans are available for review in the Engineering Division office in City Hall.