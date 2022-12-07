Trail (copy)

In June, Gary Bonorden enjoys the Rolling Prairie Trail. City Council has set Jan. 9 as the date for a public hearing on the Rolling Prairie Trail Extension Project.

 File photo//

The Waverly City Council has taken another step towards completing the Rolling Prairie Trail Extension Project.

The Council voted 6-0, with Heather Beaufore absent, on Monday to set 7 p.m. on Jan. 9, 2023 at the City Hall for a public hearing to review the Rolling Prairie Trail Extension plans, specifications, contract and estimated cost. The project is programmed into the Regional Transportation Authority’s Transportation Improvement Program and the Iowa DOT will perform the bid letting and provide the contract documents for approval, according to documentation prepared by City Engineer Mike Cherry.