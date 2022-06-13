Waverly City Council will host a public hearing next Monday, June 20, at 7:00 p.m. for the adoption of the Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan for Bremer County during the next City Council meeting.
City Council voted 6-0, with Anne Rathe absent, to approve the date for the public hearing at their last meeting on June 6.
According to documents from the Waverly City Council, Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments (INRCOG) has completed their 2022 Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan and is requesting that communities in Bremer County approve the plan.
A community’s Hazard Mitigation Plan (HMP) must be updated every five years in order to remain eligible for state and federal disaster assistance and to maintain eligibility for future mitigation project funding.
HMPs identify both natural and man-made disasters that a community may face, according to the INRCOG. The HMP then outlines strategies for minimizing the impacts of these disasters in a community. Should an emergency occur, HMP efforts help in applying for assistance.
According to the INRCOG, this program will also eventually fund projects, on a competitive grant basis, for projects that have been previously identified in local HMPs. These plans are generally funded with FEMA resources, through a program known as the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.
The HMP that will be discussed at the City Council meeting has three parts which specifically address Waverly. The first part is a community profile that details Waverly’s location, history, natural environment and demographics.
The second part details Waverly’s hazards and risk assessment. According to the formula which identifies potential hazards, Waverly is most vulnerable to severe winter storms, thunderstorms and hail, tornadoes, river flooding, and infrastructure failure.
The third part details the city’s Hazard Mitigation Plan goals, as well as which departments are involved in hazard responses and the city’s implementation strategy. Details regarding the specifics of Waverly’s planned responses to hazards will be available at the hearing.
At the end of the June 6 meeting, City Council also voted 6-0, with Anne Rathe absent, to approve the first reading of an ordinance that would repeal chapter 34 of the Code of Ordinances of Waverly, Hazard Mitigation and River Use Commission. This chapter, along with chapter 35, Personnel Board, and chapter 48, Cable Television Commission, has been deemed obsolete and is no longer utilized.