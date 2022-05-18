Waverly City Council voted 6-0 with Heather Beaufore absent on Monday to approve a Request for Proposals to build on the site that was formerly Washington Irving Elementary School. Should City Council receive a proposal to build on the lot, it would not be required to approve it. There will be another stage at which City Council will evaluate any proposals.
According to documents from the City Council, a previous request for proposals to develop town-homes had been brought, but was met with pushback. Still, the possibility of building town-homes on the lot remains available.
“We’re just really looking for what’s possible,” said Council Member Anne Rathe,
“I think it’d be great if we could get some smaller, single-family units, but that just might not be feasible under these limits. I’m hoping we get a variety.”
Council Member Rodney Drenko noted that if they were to only receive proposals to build town-homes, then a decision could be made based on that.
Proposals were originally slated to be due on July 1st, with the deadline for grant applications falling on the same date, but City Attorney William Werger noted that the date would be pushed back by several months.
“We’re gonna need to find out how responsive people are to our inquiries, about whether they’re interested,” said Wegner, “Then it may take a couple months to actually get people interested in generating something decent.”
Councilwoman Rathe noted that there had been previous discussions of sending the RFP to students at Iowa State, but the council decided against it. With classes and finals finished for the academic year, the timing didn’t match up with moving forward with the project.
According to the documents provided by City Council, the land was purchased by the city from the W-SR school system in 2014. The City can make the project more affordable and desirable for developers through property costs and public infrastructure. This could also hopefully lower costs for potential future owners of these units.
Despite moving forward with the project, however, expectations about how many proposals the city might receive remained tempered.
“Hopefully we get a good proposal, hopefully we get a proposal,” said Council Member Matthew Schneider, “But if not, the land will always be there, and it’s always buildable. I realize it’s also maybe not the most ideal time to build. I don’t think they’ll see piles of proposals. But hopefully we just need one good one.”
City Administrator James Bronner noted, “If it takes a year, it might not be the worst thing to happen.”