Waverly City Council is set to vote on a proposed mural from local artist Dan Hatala at the next City Council meeting on Monday, Aug. 8.
Hatala’s mural would be painted on the North side of the Farmer’s Exchange Building in South Riverside park.
The proposed mural harkens back to the time when the current 4 Queen’s Dairy Cream, just up the street from the Farmer’s Exchange Building, was the Rock Island Depot. The image shows a conductor and two other train yard workers standing next to a locomotive between two signs, one reading “Rock Island” and the other “Waverly, IA.”
The train-based design is in keeping with the railroad theme of the pavilion, plaza, and exchange building, according to documents provided to the Council.
Hatala would require a clean, freshly painted surface on the side of the building, a section of scaffolding, and access to water and electric hookup while he works. The project would cost $8,000 and would take two to three weeks to complete, depending on the weather. Hatala will supply the paint to be used on the image.
Waverly’s Rock Island Depot was built from 1909 to 1910, under the supervision of George M. Graham, head of the Suspension Steel Construction Company in Chicago, according to an application for Waverly Historic Register from February 2021.
The Rock Island railroad was one of the nation’s primary railroads before going bankrupt around 1980. The Waverly depot served as a branch line, as the town was located well north of the railroad’s main route.
That building still stands today, converted into the home of 4 Queens Dairy Cream. Hatal’s historic rendition captures the beginning of the story of the depot, creating a bridge in time to the establishment just up the road.
It is one of two surviving depots in Waverly from the beginning of the 20th century, along with the Chicago Great Western depot on the east side of the river which is now renovated as a sandwich shop called Sub City.
Hatala’s mural would be the latest step in the South Riverside project which began in 2018. The multi-phase project includes tree removal, restoration of the Exchange Building, landscaping, open-air shelter, and a path to the Cedar River.
Restoration to the Exchange Building has already been completed, as has some tree removal, however initial plans for installing the walkway to the river have been stalled after it was learned that the DOT had plans to repair the Bremer Avenue Bridge. The pathway is now scheduled to be completed after the bridge project, and will include river access from South Riverside Park.
The open-air pavilion, which is now complete, is located where the Farmer’s Exchange Warehouse used to stand, and is able to host City events, as well as be reserved by the public for gatherings. The pavilion and the area around it will provide a location for the Farmers Market. Finishing touches are being completed by the contractor for the plaza. Staff will plant flowers around the plaza at a later date.
Hatala is a native Iowan who has spent his entire career working as an artist, beginning as an art director at a Midwest agency, according to his website. Hatala’s niche is as a technical illustrator, and he has worked for many prominent clients such as Danbury Mint, Masterpieces Puzzles, Budweiser, Coors, Pizza Hut, AMC Theaters, Ducks Unlimited, Sears, and many others. Hatala has worked as a freelance artist since 1996, and has worked from his home studio in Waverly for the past 14 years. Many murals in the area are his artifacts.