Waverly will soon be changing where it sends its single-stream recycling.
City Council voted 6-0, with Heather Beaufore absent, to approve a three-year service agreement with Republic Services of Cedar Rapids for the disposal of single-stream recyclables. Waverly has been collecting single-stream recycling since March of 2014 and has been working with Jendro Sanitation of Charles City for disposal since March of 2017.
The deal on the whole stands to save the city money, as heavy rebates are anticipated for Waverly’s recyclable materials. Currently, Waverly pays $124 per net ton of recycling, but this deal would see initial costs rise to a total of $175 per net ton once transportation fees are factored in (the processing fee will be $110 per net ton and the transportation fee will be $65 per net ton). There will be a 5% increase annually. According to documents prepared for City Council, an audit of a trial load showed Waverly to be at a cost of $18.16 per net ton with the new deal compared to the current $124 per net ton.
“It’s a volatile market,” Public Works Director Justin McGlaun told the Council during the May 16 meeting referring to potential rebates, “but right now we’re pretty confident to get to that $124 with just the cardboard.”
The roundtrip to Republic Service would also be an improvement of 28 miles over Jendro Sanitation. Recyclables will be dropped off at Cedar Falls Materials Recycling Facility from where Republic Services will transport them to Cedar Rapids Materials Recycling Facility.
“I’ll say it’s advantageous to take a calculated risk every now and then,” said City Council Member Rodney Drenkow. “It looks like reducing the cost by as much as this is projected to do, we’ll be in good shape, and hopefully at worst, we won’t be any worse than if we continued the current contract.”
Waverly stands to gain these better prices, largely because of the quality of its recycling in recent years.
City Council documents show that Waverly’s recycling contains only 4% residual garbage.
“Good, clean garbage,” said City Administrator James Bronner.