Spring cleaning is in the air at homes and offices, and for the city workers who maintain Waverly’s parks and grassy areas, this also means controlled burning.
On Monday, in the Dry Run Creek area behind the Dairy Queen, also known as the Greenbelt, which runs along the creek from Strotman Lumber to South Riverside Park, crews were conducting controlled burns.
Garret Riordan, the city’s Leisure Services director, said that every year, his department prioritizes the Greenbelt, as well as Red Cedar and Prairie parks for this task in order to promote the growth of natural grasses and prairies through controlled burns.
The reason for the priority list, he said, is that there is usually a two-week window, where the weather is conducive to this activity and the timing is right for the plants.
The city cleans about eight to 10 areas in this manner, he added.
“Some don’t get burned every year,” he said.
On Monday, Vegetation Manager Eric Schares said his team worked in the Greenbelt area. A crew member was walking along the banks with a drip torch, igniting the vegetation and monitoring the strength of the fire.
Waiting along the side, Schares and Riordan were monitoring as well, standing by a city-owned UTV with a water tank in the back, ready to step in if needed. They also had a city truck on the north side of the Greenbelt in case they had to spray water there.
As a precaution, the city also informs the fire and the police departments in case the burn gets out of control.
“When the conditions are right, we burn,” Riordan said.
Residents are typically not notified, but on Monday, a woman stopped by the crew and quipped:
“If I had known, I would have brought some marshmellows and hot dogs,” she said. “Or we could have roasted Garret.”