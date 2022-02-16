The Waverly City Council will set the fiscal 2023 budget hearing for Monday, March 7 at 7 p.m. in City Hall when it meets Monday, Feb. 21.
City Administrator James Bronner said the proposed tax rate for the March 7 budget hearing will be $16.33 per $1,000 of taxable valuation for tax and budget year 2022-23, up just hundredths of a cent from the rate due in 2021-22.
Before that, at the Feb. 21 meeting, the council will consider increasing its maximum property tax rate — the max levy rate — which Bronner said includes all the components of the tax rate except for the debt service levy, a major part of the budget.
The maximum property tax rate will increase by over 11.2 cents to $11.83895 — up from over $11.72 this year. The proposed debt service levy will add just under $4.50 — $4.49604, a 10.8 cent decrease from the current tax year debt service of $4.60490. This will yield a $16.33499 city tax rate slated for approval on March 7.
The resolution for consideration says that the maximum property tax dollars for the affected tax levies for fiscal year 2022-2023 shall not exceed $5,628,440 collected, a 5.24% increase from the current tax year collection of $5,347,920.
In a legal notice published Feb. 8 in the Waverly Newspapers, the city gave an explanation of “significant increases in the budget,” saying increases for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023, are “due to salary, pension and insurance adjustments (both health and property).”
Regular taxable property valuations in Waverly, per the Feb. 8 publication, are up by over $19 million, to over $475.4 million for tax year 2022-2023.
According to the Bremer County Assessor’s Office, on values determined as of Jan. 1, one does not start to pay taxes until 18 months later. For example, 2021 valuations will be payable in fall 2022 and spring 2023 (the tax year for which rates are being set).
“Rollback” is the common term for statewide limitations on the annual growth of property assessments first enacted by the state of Iowa in 1977 to counter the effects of inflation and updated for the 1980 assessment year. The law was overhauled in 2013.
“Rollback couples residential and ag values throughout the state so that one doesn’t increase more than the other one,” Betts, the assessor, said. “The intent is to prevent inflation between the two of them.”
“Even though valuation went up, the rollback went down,” Mayor Adam Hoffman said.
Iowa League of Cities gives the fiscal 2023 rollback percentage based on 2021 assessed valuations. Bremer County Assessor Aaron Betts provided a few of the property class rollbacks for assessment year 2020, due in tax year 2021-2022, for comparison.
Residential property assessments are rolled back by 54.1302% in assessment year 2021, per the League of Cities — compared to 56.41% in assessment year 2020, per Betts.
“On a $100,000 house, you’re paying taxes on $56,410,” Betts said, referring to the current tax year, based on the 2020 assessment year rollback of 56.41%.
“Now you’re only paying on 54.13% of the value of a $100,000 house,” he said referring to tax year 2022-23, based on assessment year 2021.
So for the $100,000-assessed house, the city tax rate of $16.33 and change per $1,000 is calculated on the $54,130 base after rollback.
Per the League of Cities page “FY 2023 Rollback Numbers Announced,” the 2021 property tax bill will phase out the state’s “backfill” payments to local governments to offset revenue reductions stemming from the commercial and industrial rollback, while the multi-residential property class will be eliminated and such properties will transfer to the residential property class.
County auditors will apply the adjustments to each property class to calculate the taxable values used for property taxes.
Ag land is rolled back by 89.0412% for assessment year 2021 payable in tax year 2022-23 — compared to 84.03% in assessment year 2020.
The multiresidential property rollback is 63.75% for the 2021 assessment, according to the Iowa Department of Revenue.
For industrial, commercial and railroad property the rollback is 90%.
The city tax is only a portion of the total tax bill residents will see, Hoffman said. Entities also adding to that bill include local public schools, community colleges, counties, and other public services such as fire protection.
Increases in assessed values for residential and agricultural property are subject to an assessment limitation formula, according to the Iowa Department of Revenue. If the statewide increase in values of homes and farms exceeds 3% due to revaluation, their values are “rolled back” so that the total increase in aggregate value statewide is 3%.
OTHER ACTIONS
Other public hearings and actions slated for Monday include:
• Approving sale of the former Champions Ridge project area owned by the city of Waverly for $1.855 million to buyer Waverly Holdings LLC, registered to Mark Lenius, in the 1200 block of East Bremer Avenue, Waverly.
• Approving plans for the downtown alley 2022 reconstruction project and awarding contract to Barry Smith Construction of Waverly for $42,377.50, about $10,000 under the engineer’s estimate.
• Approving plans for the Cedar Lane Reconstruction Project and awarding contract to Wicks Construction Inc. of Decorah for $983,714.20, just 20 cents over the engineer’s estimate.
• Approving plans for the Well 5 reconfiguration 2022 project and awarding contract to Denver Underground and Grading Inc. of Denver for $87,570, a 35% decrease from the engineer’s estimate. Hoffman explained the decrease by saying this is a specialized construction project dealing with plumbing and wells.
• Approve the second reading of an ordinance amending city traffic code by replacing the the off-road utility vehicle ordinance portion. The first reading passed 5-2 on Feb. 7 with Ward 2 Councilwoman Julie Meyers joining Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen in opposing it. Meyers attributed the change in her vote to a change in the way she is “leaning” after additional research. The council heard from Police Chief Richard Pursell that legislation in the Capitol would restrict counties, not cities, from creating home rule as far as ORV or ATV use on certain highways.